CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Murray St. beats Cumberland…

Murray St. beats Cumberland University 109-77

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 2:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — KJ Williams had a career-high 32 points as Murray State romped past Cumberland University 109-77 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Williams hit 12 of 13 shots, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers.

Tevin Brown had 21 points and seven rebounds for Murray State. Justice Hill added 12 points and eight assists. Trae Hannibal had six rebounds.

Tavon King had 19 points for the Phoenix.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Bureau of the Fiscal Service lowers grant reporting burden through blockchain

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

SSA employees will begin new telework schedules, reopen offices in early January

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up