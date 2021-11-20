CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Murphy lifts Columbia past…

Murphy lifts Columbia past Mount Saint Vincent 87-62

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 6:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Liam Murphy had 26 points as Columbia easily defeated Mount Saint Vincent 87-62 on Saturday.

Murphy shot 6 for 9 on 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa had 14 points for Columbia (2-2). Zavian McLean added 11 points.

Dan Porcic had 14 points for the Dolphins. Kelvin Turner-Harris added 10 points. Elijah McKenzie had three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up