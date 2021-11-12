Moore leads No. 9 Duke past Army in home opener

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Wendell Moore Jr. had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to help ninth-ranked Duke beat…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Wendell Moore Jr. had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to help ninth-ranked Duke beat Army 82-56 in Friday night’s home opener, backed by the return of the Blue Devils’ famously rowdy fans for the first time in a regular-season game in more than 20 months.

Freshman Paolo Banchero added 18 points for the Blue Devils (2-0), who were coming off Tuesday’s season-opening win against No. 10 Kentucky in New York.

Duke jumped out to a 10-0 lead and never trailed, but had issues stretching out a big lead on the pesky Black Knights (1-1) before stretching it out late. Jalen Rucker scored 19 points to lead Army.

NO. 10 KENTUCKY 100, ROBERT MORRIS 60

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kellan Grady had 19 points, including four 3-pointers, Oscar Tshiebwe had 20 rebounds and 14 points and Kentucky blew out Robert Morris in its home opener.

Daimion Collins went 7 of 8 for 14 points and had a couple of highlight-reel dunks late in the game for the Wildcats (1-1). Keion Brooks Jr. and Davion Mintz added 13 points each and TyTy Washington had 10.

Michael Green III had 12 points and Kahliel Spear 10 for Robert Morris (0-2).

NO. 17 OHIO STATE 84, NIAGARA 74

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — E.J. Liddell scored a career-high 29 points as No. 17 Ohio State pulled away from Niagara in the second half.

Liddell has carried the load in each of the first two games, both of them closer-than-expected wins for the Buckeyes (2-0).

Marcus Hammond scored 22 points for Niagara (0-2), which stayed in the game until the final minute. Sam Iorio had 18 points and Jordan Cintron scored 17.

NO. 25 VIRGINIA 73, RADFORD 52

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Armaan Franklin scored 21 points, Jayden Gardner had 18 and Virginia rediscovered its offense after a season-opening embarrassment.

The Cavaliers (1-1) used a 24-5 first-half burst to take a 32-15 lead. Virginia was beaten at home by Navy on Tuesday night.

Bryan Hart led Radford (1-1) with 12 points.

