Monmouth narrowly tops Cincinnati 61-59

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 7:12 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Marcus McClary posted 18 points, Shavar Reynolds Jr. added 14 points and Monmouth held off Cincinnati 61-59 on Saturday.

Walker Miller added 13 points and Nikkei Rutty had eight rebounds for Monmouth (5-1), which won its fifth straight game.

David DeJulius had 13 points for the Bearcats (5-2).

