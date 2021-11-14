Mizzou plays host to Kansas City

Kansas City (0-2) vs. Missouri (1-0) Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts Kansas City…

Kansas City (0-2) vs. Missouri (1-0)

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts Kansas City in an early season matchup. Kansas City came up short in an 89-57 game at Iowa on Friday. Missouri is coming off a 78-68 home win over Central Michigan on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: .ACCURATE ALLICK: Josiah Allick has connected on 60 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas City went 0-5 against non-conference teams last season. In those five games, the Roos gave up 69.8 points per game while scoring 57.6 per matchup. Missouri went 7-1 in non-conference play, averaging 77.5 points and giving up 70.3 per game in the process.

