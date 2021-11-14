CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Mizzou plays host to Kansas City

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 6:30 AM

Kansas City (0-2) vs. Missouri (1-0)

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts Kansas City in an early season matchup. Kansas City came up short in an 89-57 game at Iowa on Friday. Missouri is coming off a 78-68 home win over Central Michigan on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: .ACCURATE ALLICK: Josiah Allick has connected on 60 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas City went 0-5 against non-conference teams last season. In those five games, the Roos gave up 69.8 points per game while scoring 57.6 per matchup. Missouri went 7-1 in non-conference play, averaging 77.5 points and giving up 70.3 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

