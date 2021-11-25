THANKSGIVING NEWS: Holiday travel tips | Thanksgiving weather forecast | Major retailers closed on Thanksgiving | How to avoid big major mess | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Mizzou hosts Wichita State

Mizzou hosts Wichita State

The Associated Press

November 25, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wichita State (4-1) vs. Missouri (3-2)

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts Wichita State in an early season matchup. Wichita State won 74-73 over UNLV on Sunday, while Missouri fell to Florida State in Jacksonville on Monday, 81-58.

SQUAD LEADERS: Missouri’s Kobe Brown has averaged 16 points and 7.2 rebounds while Ronnie DeGray III has put up 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds. For the Shockers, Tyson Etienne has averaged 15 points while Ricky Council IV has put up 11 points.EFFECTIVE ETIENNE: Etienne has connected on 33.3 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 27 over his last three games. He’s also converted 76.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Shockers. Missouri has an assist on 36 of 67 field goals (53.7 percent) across its previous three games while Wichita State has assists on 37 of 71 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wichita State as a collective unit has made nine 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among AAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

DoD's long-delayed household goods moving contract faces yet another protest

Biden picks women of color to lead White House budget office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up