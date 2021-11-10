CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Minor scores 21 to carry Merrimack past Emerson 77-48

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 1:27 AM

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Jordan Minor had a career-high 21 points as Merrimack easily beat Emerson 77-48 on Tuesday night.

Minor made 8 of 10 shots. He added seven rebounds, four assists and six blocks.

Mykel Derring had 19 points for Merrimack (1-0). Mikey Watkins added 13 points and six steals. Ziggy Reid had five steals.

Chad DiCenzo had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Division III Lions. Ben Allen added eight rebounds.

