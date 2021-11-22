Middle Tenn. faces Rider in Riviera Maya

Middle Tennessee (3-1) vs. Rider (2-3) Cancun Challenge – Mayan Division , Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Riviera Maya, Mexico;…

Middle Tennessee (3-1) vs. Rider (2-3)

Cancun Challenge – Mayan Division , Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Riviera Maya, Mexico; Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee and Rider are set to square off in a postseason game at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Mexico. Rider lost 87-65 to Buffalo on Saturday, while Middle Tennessee came up short in an 87-74 game against Stephen F. Austin on Friday.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Dwight Murray Jr., Dimencio Vaughn and Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson have combined to account for 50 percent of Rider’s scoring this season. For Middle Tennessee, Josh Jefferson, DeAndre Dishman and Donovan Sims have combined to score 38 percent of the team’s points this season.JUMPING FOR JOSH: Jefferson has connected on 28 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 19 over his last three games. He’s also converted 95.2 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Blue Raiders have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Broncs. Rider has 26 assists on 77 field goals (33.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Middle Tennessee has assists on 36 of 69 field goals (52.2 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Middle Tennessee has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 29.4 percent of all possessions this year, the ninth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

