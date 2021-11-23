THANKSGIVING NEWS: Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Vaccines making Thanksgiving easier | Thanksgiving travel returns | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Men-No. 1 vs. No. 2

Men-No. 1 vs. No. 2

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 1:08 PM

Meetings between the No. 1 and No. 2 college basketball teams
No. 1 leads 23-19

No. 2 Kentucky 69, No. 1 Michigan State 62, at New York, Nov. 5, 2019

No. 1 Duke 88, No. 2 Michigan State 81, at Chicago, Nov. 14, 2017

No. 1 Kansas 109, No. 2 Oklahoma 106, 3OT, at Lawrence, Kan., Jan. 4, 2016

No. 2 Michigan State 78, No. 1 Kentucky 74, at Chicago, Nov. 12, 2013

No. 2 Tennessee 66, No. 1 Memphis 62, at Memphis, Tenn., Feb. 24, 2008

No. 2 Ohio State 49, No. 1 Wisconsin 48, at Columbus, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2007

No. 1 Duke 97, No. 2 Texas 66, at East Rutherford, N.J., Dec. 10, 2005

No. 2 North Carolina 75, No. 1 Illinois 70, NCAA championship at St. Louis, April 4, 2005

No. 1 Duke 68, No. 2 Michigan State 62, NCAA semifinal at St. Petersburg, Fla., March 27, 1999

No. 2 North Carolina 97, No. 1 Duke 73, at Chapel Hill, N.C., Feb. 5, 1998

No. 2 Kentucky 81, No. 1 UMass 74, NCAA semifinal at East Rutherford, N.J., March 30, 1996

No. 2 North Carolina 89, No. 1 Duke 78, at Chapel Hill, N.C., Feb. 3, 1994

No. 1 UNLV 112, No. 2 Arkansas 105, at Fayetteville, Ark., Feb. 10, 1991

No. 1 Oklahoma 95, No. 2 Kansas 77, Big Eight semifinal at Kansas City, Mo., March 10, 1990

No. 2 Missouri 77, No. 1 Kansas 71, at Lawrence, Kan., Feb. 13, 1990

No. 1 Duke 71, No. 2 Kansas 67, NCAA semifinal at Dallas, March 29, 1986

No. 1 North Carolina 78, No. 2 Georgia Tech 77, OT, at Atlanta, Feb. 4, 1986

No. 1 Georgetown 92, No. 2 St. John’s 80, Big East final at New York, March 9, 1985

No. 2 Georgetown 85, No. 1 St. John’s 69, at New York, Feb. 27, 1985

No. 1 Georgetown 77, No. 2 DePaul 57, at Landover, Md., Dec. 15, 1984

No. 1 Houston 94, No. 2 Louisville 81, NCAA semifinal at Albuquerque, April 2, 1983

No. 1 North Carolina 65, No. 2 Virginia 60, at Chapel Hill, N.C., Jan. 9, 1982

No. 1 North Carolina 82, No. 2 Kentucky 69, at East Rutherford, N.J., Dec. 26, 1981

No. 1 Indiana 65, No. 2 Marquette 56, NCAA Mideast Regional final at Baton Rouge, La., March 22, 1976

No. 1 Indiana 84, No. 2 UCLA 64, at St. Louis, Nov. 29, 1975

No. 1 UCLA 92, No. 2 Kentucky 85, NCAA championship at San Diego, March 31, 1975

No. 1 N.C. State 80, No. 2 UCLA 77, 2OT, NCAA semifinal at Greensboro, N.C., March 25, 1974

No. 2 UCLA 94, No. 1 Notre Dame 75, at Los Angeles, Jan. 26, 1974

No. 2 Notre Dame 71, No. 1 UCLA 70, at South Bend, Ind., Jan. 19, 1974

No. 1 UCLA 84, No. 2 N.C. State 66, at St. Louis, Dec. 15, 1973

No. 2 UCLA 101, No. 1 Houston 69, NCAA semifinal at Los Angeles, March 22, 1968

No. 2 Houston 71, No. 1 UCLA 69, at Houston, Jan. 20, 1968

No. 1 Kentucky 83, No. 2 Duke 79, NCAA semifinal at College Park, Md., March 18, 1966

No. 2 UCLA 91, No. 1 Michigan 80, NCAA championship at Portland, Ore., March 20, 1965

No. 2 Michigan 87, No. 1 Wichita State 85, at Detroit, Dec. 14, 1964

No. 2 Cincinnati 71, No. 1 Ohio State 59, NCAA championship at Louisville, Ky., March 24, 1962

No. 2 Cincinnati 70, No. 1 Ohio State 65, OT, NCAA championship at Kansas City, Mo., March 25, 1961

No. 2 California 77, No. 1 Cincinnati 69, NCAA semifinal at San Francisco, March 18, 1960

No. 1 North Carolina 54, No. 2 Kansas 53, 3OT, NCAA championship at Kansas City, Mo., March 23, 1957

No. 1 Kentucky 70, No. 2 Utah 65, at Lexington, Ky., Dec. 21, 1954

No. 1 Kentucky 81, No. 2 St. John’s 40, at Lexington, Ky., Dec. 17, 1951

No. 1 Kentucky 46, No. 2 Oklahoma A&M 36, NCAA championship at Seattle, March 26, 1949

