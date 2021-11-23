Memphis faces Virginia Tech in Brooklyn

Memphis (4-0) vs. Virginia Tech (5-0) , Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis is…

Memphis (4-0) vs. Virginia Tech (5-0)

, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis is set to meet Virginia Tech in a postseason game at the Barclays Center. Virginia Tech earned a 72-43 win over Merrimack on Sunday, while Memphis won 74-62 against Western Kentucky on Friday.

SUPER SENIORS: Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts, Keve Aluma and Storm Murphy have combined to account for 44 percent of all Hokies points this season.JUMP SHOTS FOR JUSTYN: Mutts has attempted 10 3-pointers this season, hitting 40 percent. He’s gone 4 for 10 over his last five games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Memphis’s Emoni Bates has attempted 24 3-pointers and connected on 41.7 percent of them, and is 6 for 17 over the last three games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hokies. Virginia Tech has 39 assists on 83 field goals (47 percent) over its previous three outings while Memphis has assists on 43 of 85 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Memphis offense has averaged 78.2 possessions per game, the 10th-most in Division I. Virginia Tech has not been as uptempo as the Tigers and is averaging only 65.1 possessions per game (ranked 306th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.