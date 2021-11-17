CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
McNeese St. goes up against LSU

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 6:31 AM

McNeese State (1-2) vs. LSU (3-0)

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese State and LSU both look to put winning streaks together . McNeese State won easily 116-66 over Champion Christian College in its last outing. LSU is coming off a 74-58 win at home over Liberty in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: McNeese State’s Myles Lewis, Kellon Taylor and Harwin Francois have collectively scored 35 percent of all Cowboys points this season.DOMINANT DARIUS: Darius Days has connected on 64 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 16 for 25 over the last three games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: LSU has scored 86.3 points per game and allowed 52 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The LSU defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 30 percent of all possessions, which is the 10th-highest rate in the country. McNeese State has turned the ball over on 21 percent of its possessions (ranked 254th among Division I teams).

