McGowens with 18, Nebraska cruises past Southern 82-59

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 6:18 PM

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Bryce McGowens scored 18 points and grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds, leading four players into double-figure scoring as Nebraska defeated Southern 82-59 on Sunday.

McGowens, a 6-foot-7 freshman, was a perfect 10 of 10 at the free-throw line as he collected his first double-double for the Huskers (3-2).

Derrick Walker made seven of eight field goals to finish with 15 points for Nebraska, Alonzo Verge scored 14 with six rebounds and four assists and Keisei Tominaga added 11 points in as many minutes.

Nebraska quickly built a 23-9 lead by the 5:09 mark of the first half and never let Southern (1-4) get closer than 11 after that.

Brion Whitley led the Jaguars with 17 points, including four 3-pointers, J’Quan Ewing added 10 points and five rebounds.

The Huskers shot 53% from the floor (27 of 51) while holding Southern to 34%. Nebraska outrebounded the Jaguars 38-30 and dominated the paint 46-20.

