Home » College Basketball » McGhee scores 21 to…

McGhee scores 21 to carry Liberty past Regent 85-24

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 10:52 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee had 21 points as Liberty romped past Regent 85-24 on Thursday night.

McGhee made 5 of 7 3-pointers. Joseph Venzant and Keegan McDowell each had 13 points for Liberty (1-0). Blake Preston added 10 points.

Andrew Aiken, Randolph Holland and Stanley Adjei scored four points apiece to lead the Royals.

