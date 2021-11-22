THANKSGIVING NEWS: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Maldonado carries Wyoming over Grand Canyon 68-61

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 11:53 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — Hunter Maldonado had 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as Wyoming beat Grand Canyon 68-61 on Monday night.

Graham Ike had 13 points for Wyoming (4-0). Jeremiah Oden added 12 points. Drake Jeffries had six rebounds.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 20 points for the Antelopes (3-1). Gabe McGlothan added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Sean Miller-Moore had 11 points and six rebounds.

