Loyola plays host to Lipscomb

Loyola (Md.) squares off against Lipscomb in an early season matchup.

Lipscomb (2-1) vs. Loyola (Md.) (1-2)

TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 10:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (Md.) squares off against Lipscomb in an early season matchup. Lipscomb beat South Carolina State by 12 in its last outing. Loyola (Md.) lost 79-72 on the road to College of Charleston in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Lipscomb’s Jacob Ognacevic, Will Pruitt and Tommy Murr have collectively scored 43 percent of all Bisons scoring this season.ACCURATE AHSAN: Ahsan Asadullah has connected on 16.7 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb is rated first among Atlantic Sun teams with an average of 91.7 points per game.

