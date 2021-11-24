Long Beach St., Wright State meet in Naples

Wright State (1-4) vs. Long Beach State (1-4) , Community School of Naples, Naples, Florida; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wright State (1-4) vs. Long Beach State (1-4)

, Community School of Naples, Naples, Florida; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State and Long Beach State will meet in a postseason game in Naples. Long Beach State lost 80-43 to Murray State in its most recent game, while Wright State came up short in a 78-76 game against James Madison in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Long Beach State’s Joel Murray has averaged 18 points while Colin Slater has put up 11.4 points. For the Raiders, Tanner Holden has averaged 22 points and 6.2 rebounds while Grant Basile has put up 17.4 points and 8.6 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Holden has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Wright State field goals over the last three games. Holden has accounted for 25 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Raiders have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Beach. Long Beach State has an assist on 31 of 68 field goals (45.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Wright State has assists on 36 of 71 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Beach State is ranked second in the Big West with an average of 75.9 possessions per game.

