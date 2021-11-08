CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Little Rock welcomes S. Illinois in 2021-22 opener

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:16 PM

Southern Illinois (0-0) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (0-0)

Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Little Rock hosts Southern Illinois in each team’s 2021-22 season opener. Southern Illinois went 12-14 last year, while Arkansas-Little Rock ended up 11-15.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Illinois went 5-0 against non-conference teams last season. In those five games, the Salukis gave up only 66.4 points per game while scoring 76 per contest. Arkansas-Little Rock went 3-3 in non-conference play, averaging 75.8 points and giving up 76.2 per game in the process.

