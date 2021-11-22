Little Rock, N. Illinois meet in Jacksonville

Northern Illinois (1-3) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (3-2) , UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois…

Northern Illinois (1-3) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (3-2)

, UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois and Arkansas-Little Rock are set to collide in a postseason game in Jacksonville. Arkansas-Little Rock lost 77-59 to Sam Houston in its most recent game, while Northern Illinois came up short in a 76-58 game against Boston University in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Northern Illinois’ Trendon Hankerson, Anthony Crump and Chinedu Kingsley Okanu have combined to score 42 percent of all Huskies points this season.TERRIFIC TRENDON: Hankerson has connected on 29 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 20 over his last three games. He’s also made 61.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Trojans have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Huskies. Arkansas-Little Rock has 46 assists on 71 field goals (64.8 percent) over its past three games while Northern Illinois has assists on 16 of 47 field goals (34 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas-Little Rock is ranked second among Sun Belt teams with an average of 79.4 points per game.

