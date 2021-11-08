Lamar begins season against Wiley

Wiley vs. Lamar (0-0) Montagne Center, Beaumont, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Lamar Cardinals will be taking…

Wiley vs. Lamar (0-0)

Montagne Center, Beaumont, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Lamar Cardinals will be taking on the Wildcats of Division III Wiley. Lamar went 10-18 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Lamar went 1-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Cardinals offense put up 58.5 points per matchup in those eight contests.

