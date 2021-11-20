CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
La Salle holds off Army 61-58

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 7:59 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jhamir Brickus registered 14 points as La Salle edged past Army 61-58 on Saturday.

Khalil Brantley had 12 points for the Explorers (2-2). Christian Ray added 10 points and eight rebounds. Clifton Moore blocked six shots.

Jalen Rucker had 13 points and six rebounds for the Black Knights (3-2). Charlie Peterson added 13 points and seven rebounds.

