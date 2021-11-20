CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
La.-Monroe faces NW State

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 3:31 PM

Northwestern State (1-4) vs. ULM (1-2)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State pays visit to ULM in an early season matchup. ULM won over Champion Christian College 114-59 on Tuesday, while Northwestern State fell 83-64 to Louisiana Tech on Friday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: ULM’s Trey Boston has averaged 12.3 points while Andre Jones has put up 10 points. For the Demons, Kendal Coleman has averaged 18 points and 7.8 rebounds while Larry Owens has put up nine points.TERRIFIC TREY: Boston has connected on 50 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: ULM has attempted the second-most free throws among all Sun Belt teams. The Warhawks have averaged 20 free throws per game this season.

