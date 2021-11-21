CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Kunc scores 21 as Iowa State wallops Grambling 82-47

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 8:38 PM

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Aljaz Kunc scored 21 points to lead five players in double figures and Iowa State breezed to an 82-47 victory over Grambling on Sunday night.

Kunc sank all seven of his shots, including five 3-pointers, for the Cyclones (4-0). Kunc scored 15 in the first half to help Iowa State take a 49-25 lead into intermission. Tristan Enaruna pitched in with 15 points and nine rebounds. Tyrese Hunter added 12 points, six assists and five boards. Tre Jackson had 12 points, Caleb Grill scored 10 and George Conditt grabbed 10 rebounds.

AJ Taylor topped the Tigers (0-4) with 12 points and Danya Kingsby scored 10.

Iowa State shot better from outside the arc than inside it, shooting 52% from distance (13 of 25) and 46% overall. Grambling shot 31% overall and 36% from distance (5 of 14). The Cyclones had a 46-22 advantage on the boards and outscored Grambling 30-10 in the paint. The Cyclones bench accounted for 50 points.

