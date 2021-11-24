THANKSGIVING NEWS: Thanksgiving weather forecast | Performers gear up for parade | How to avoid big major mess | Turkeys fried for free | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Kirkwood, Sakota carry Harvard over Colgate 89-84 in OT

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 10:15 PM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Noah Kirkwood and Luka Sakota scored 17 points apiece and Harvard beat Colgate 89-84 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Chris Ledlum added 16 points with 12 rebounds for the Crimson (4-2) and Louis Lesmond scored 15. Sakota also had seven rebounds.

Nelly Cummings tied a career high with 25 points for the Raiders (3-3). Ryan Moffatt scored 19 points with seven rebounds and Keegan Records 15 points with seven rebounds.

