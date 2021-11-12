CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Kinsey scores 22 to lift Marshall over Wright St. 96-88

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 11:59 PM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey had 22 points as Marshall defeated Wright State 96-88 on Friday night.

Kinsey hit all 14 of his free-throw attempts.

Andrew Taylor had 15 points and 11 assists for Marshall (1-0). Aymeric Toussaint added 13 points. Darius George had 11 points.

Grant Basile scored a career-high 37 points for the Raiders (1-1). Tanner Holden added 25 points. Tim Finke had six points and 11 rebounds.

