Kent State goes for first win vs Oberlin College

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 3:30 PM

Oberlin College vs. Kent State (0-1)

Memorial A & C Center, Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Kent State Golden Flashes will be taking on the Yeomen of Division III Oberlin College. Kent State lost 73-59 at Xavier in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Kent State went 2-1 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Golden Flashes scored 78.7 points per contest across those three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

