Kent State goes for first win vs Oberlin College

Oberlin College vs. Kent State (0-1)

Memorial A & C Center, Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Kent State Golden Flashes will be taking on the Yeomen of Division III Oberlin College. Kent State lost 73-59 at Xavier in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Kent State went 2-1 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Golden Flashes scored 78.7 points per contest across those three games.

