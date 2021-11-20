CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Kent State faces JMU in Naples

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 12:31 PM

Kent State (1-1) vs. James Madison (4-0)

, Community School of Naples, Naples, Florida; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State and James Madison will take the floor in a postseason game in Naples. James Madison earned a 67-64 win over George Mason on Friday, while Kent State won easily 84-38 against Oberlin College on Tuesday.

SENIOR STUDS: Kent State’s Sincere Carry, Justyn Hamilton and Malique Jacobs have collectively accounted for 51 percent of all Golden Flashes scoring this season.SOLID SINCERE: Carry has connected on 50 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kent State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.6 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Golden Flashes 24th among Division I teams. James Madison has turned the ball over on 21 percent of its possessions (ranking the Dukes 260th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

