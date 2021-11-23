THANKSGIVING NEWS: Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips
Kansas, N. Texas meet in Kissimmee

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 3:16 PM

North Texas (2-1) vs. Kansas (3-0)

, HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas and Kansas are set to clash in a postseason game in Kissimmee. Kansas earned an 88-59 win over Stony Brook in its most recent game, while North Texas won easily 64-36 against Texas-Arlington in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack and Remy Martin have combined to score 52 percent of all Jayhawks points this season.TERRIFIC THOMAS: Thomas Bell has connected on 28.6 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

STINGY DEFENSE: North Texas has held opposing teams to 52.7 points per game this year, the seventh-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

