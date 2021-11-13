CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Junior Joseph leads Iona past Harvard 90-87 in OT

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 5:05 PM

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Nelly Junior Joseph had a career-high 28 points as Iona narrowly defeated Harvard 90-87 in overtime on Saturday.

Tyson Jolly had 16 points for Iona (2-0). Dylan van Eyck added 16 points, five assists and five steals and Elijah Joiner scored 13.

Chris Ledlum scored a career-high 28 points for the Crimson (1-1). Noah Kirkwood added 23 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals and Luka Sakota scored 10.

