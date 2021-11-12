CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Jones scores 22 to…

Jones scores 22 to lift S. Illinois past Austin Peay 73-55

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 11:55 PM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Lance Jones had 22 points as Southern Illinois defeated Austin Peay 73-55 on Friday night.

Marcus Domask had 15 points for Southern Illinois (1-1). Steven Verplancken Jr. added 14 points. Ben Coupet Jr. had eight rebounds.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett had 19 points for the Governors (1-1). Caleb Stone-Carrawell added 18 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

