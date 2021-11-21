CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Jolly, Slazinski lift Iona over North Alabama 81-65

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 1:08 AM

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Tyson Jolly and Quinn Slazinski scored 18 points apiece as Iona defeated North Alabama 81-65 on Saturday night.

Nelly Junior Joseph added 17 points for the Gaels. Junior Joseph also had nine rebounds and three blocks.

Dylan van Eyck had 14 points and seven rebounds for Iona (5-0), which won its fifth consecutive game to start the season.

Jamari Blackmon had 11 points for the Lions (1-3). Daniel Ortiz added 11 points. Damian Forrest had eight rebounds and three blocks.

