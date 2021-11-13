CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Johnson lifts Chicago State past SIU-Edwardsville 67-56

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 12:03 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Bryce Johnson had 17 points as Chicago State topped Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 67-56 on Friday night.

Johnson hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Brandon Betson had 16 points for Chicago State (2-0). Coreyoun Rushin grabbed eight rebounds and Andrew Lewis had six.

Ray’Sean Taylor had 24 points and five steals for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (0-2). Shaun Doss Jr. added 10 points and seven rebounds.

