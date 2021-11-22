THANKSGIVING NEWS: Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Home » College Basketball » Jenkins carries New Mexico…

Jenkins carries New Mexico past Western New Mexico 88-63

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 11:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — KJ Jenkins had 20 points as New Mexico easily beat Western New Mexico 88-63 on Monday night.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 19 points for New Mexico (4-1), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Jay Allen-Tovar added 14 points and three blocks. Gethro Muscadin had 10 points.

Jordan Doss had 18 points for the Mustangs. Tony Avalos added 17 points. Andrew Leonard had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

Some 90% of federal employees are at least partially vaccinated by deadline, White House says

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up