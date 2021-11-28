HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Jacksonville beats College of Coastal Georgia 83-54

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 1:08 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Osayi Osifo had 14 points to lead six Jacksonville players in double figures as the Dolphins easily defeated College of Coastal Georgia 83-54 on Saturday night.

Mike Marsh added 13 points for the Dolphins. Jordan Davis chipped in 12, Gyasi Powell scored 10 and Bryce Workman had 10. Marsh also had five assists.

Kenny Brown had 19 points for the Mariners. Diamond Smith added 12 points.

