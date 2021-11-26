Iona faces Belmont in Kissimmee

Iona (6-0) vs. Belmont (4-2) , HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iona and Belmont…

Iona (6-0) vs. Belmont (4-2)

, HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona and Belmont are set to clash in a postseason game at HP Field House. Belmont earned a 74-69 win over Drake in its most recent game, while Iona won 72-68 against Alabama in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Belmont’s Nick Muszynski, Grayson Murphy and Luke Smith have combined to account for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 45 percent of all Bruins points over the last five games.FIELD GOALS FOR NELLY: Across six appearances this season, Belmont’s Muszynski has shot 55.8 percent.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bruins have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Gaels. Belmont has an assist on 48 of 85 field goals (56.5 percent) across its past three games while Iona has assists on 35 of 67 field goals (52.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Iona has attempted the fifth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Gaels have averaged 27.5 free throws per game.

