Indiana St. takes on Hanover

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 3:30 PM

Hanover vs. Indiana State (1-0)

Hulman Center, Terre Haute, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana State Sycamores are set to battle the Panthers of Division III Hanover. Indiana State is coming off an 81-77 win in Green Bay over Green Bay in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana State went 2-2 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Sycamores put up 66.5 points per contest across those four contests.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

