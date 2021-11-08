Indiana begins 2021-22 season against E. Michigan

Eastern Michigan (0-0) vs. Indiana (0-0) Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Indiana gets…

Eastern Michigan (0-0) vs. Indiana (0-0)

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana gets its 2021-22 season rolling by hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles. Eastern Michigan went 6-12 last year, while Indiana ended up 12-15.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana held its seven non-conference opponents to an average of just 61 points per game last season. The Hoosiers offense put up 73.3 points per contest en route to a 5-2 record against competition outside the Big Ten Conference. Eastern Michigan went 0-1 against non-conference teams in 2020-21.

