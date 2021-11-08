CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Indiana begins 2021-22 season…

Indiana begins 2021-22 season against E. Michigan

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Eastern Michigan (0-0) vs. Indiana (0-0)

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana gets its 2021-22 season rolling by hosting the Eastern Michigan Eagles. Eastern Michigan went 6-12 last year, while Indiana ended up 12-15.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana held its seven non-conference opponents to an average of just 61 points per game last season. The Hoosiers offense put up 73.3 points per contest en route to a 5-2 record against competition outside the Big Ten Conference. Eastern Michigan went 0-1 against non-conference teams in 2020-21.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

DoD makes $6.2B award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up