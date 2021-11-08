CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Illinois St. welcomes UNCW in 2021-22 season opener

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:31 PM

UNC Wilmington (0-0) vs. Illinois State (0-0)

Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State gets its 2021-22 season rolling by hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks. UNC Wilmington went 7-10 last year, while Illinois State ended up 7-18.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Wilmington went 5-3 against non-conference programs last season. In those eight games, the Seahawks gave up 72 points per game while scoring 75.8 per contest. Illinois State went 2-3 in non-conference play, averaging 74.2 points and allowing 77.2 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

