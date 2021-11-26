BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
Home » College Basketball » Illinois St. goes up…

Illinois St. goes up against Purdue Northwest

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Purdue Northwest vs. Illinois State (2-4)

Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Illinois State Redbirds will be taking on the Pride of NAIA member Purdue Northwest. Illinois State lost 106-90 to Buffalo in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Antonio Reeves has maintained a per-game average of 21.5 points for the Redbirds, while Sy Chatman has recorded 18.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.ANTONIO IS ACCURATE: Through six games, Illinois State’s Antonio Reeves has connected on 42.9 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 80 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois State went 2-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Redbirds scored 74.2 points per matchup across those five contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

DoD's long-delayed household goods moving contract faces yet another protest

Airmen awaiting COVID vaccination exemptions must stay at current orders

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up