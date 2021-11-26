Illinois St. goes up against Purdue Northwest

Purdue Northwest vs. Illinois State (2-4) Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Illinois State Redbirds…

Purdue Northwest vs. Illinois State (2-4)

Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Illinois State Redbirds will be taking on the Pride of NAIA member Purdue Northwest. Illinois State lost 106-90 to Buffalo in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Antonio Reeves has maintained a per-game average of 21.5 points for the Redbirds, while Sy Chatman has recorded 18.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.ANTONIO IS ACCURATE: Through six games, Illinois State’s Antonio Reeves has connected on 42.9 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 80 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois State went 2-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Redbirds scored 74.2 points per matchup across those five contests.

