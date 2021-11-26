HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » College Basketball » Hutson sparks Loyola Chicago…

Hutson sparks Loyola Chicago to 77-59 win over Arizona State

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 9:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Jacob Hutson put up a career-high 26 points and Loyola Chicago salvaged a win in the seventh-place game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas, pulling away in the second half to post a 77-59 win over Arizona State on Friday night.

The Ramblers lost their first two tournament games, falling to Michigan State and No. 19 Auburn.

Hutson hit 9 of 13 from the floor, knocking down all three of his 3-point attempts and converting 5 of 6 from the line. Ryan Schwieger added 11 points and the Ramblers knocked down 26 of 52 field-goal attempts, including 12 of 26 from beyond the arc.

Loyola (5-2) had a nine-point run that spanned halftime and held a 46-33 lead with 17:03 left. The Sun Devils battled back and trailed 51-44 after Enoch Boakye’s dunk midway through the second half but managed just two field goals over the next 7 1/2 minutes, and after an 8-0 run by the Ramblers the lead ballooned to 71-50 with 5:31 to play.

Arizona State (2-5) missed all five of its 3-point attempts in the second half and Loyola held a 33-24 advantage on the boards.

Jay Heath scored 16 points off the bench to lead Arizona State, the only team to lose all three games in the tournament.

Loyola Chicago opens Missouri Valley Conference play Dec. 1 when the Ramblers play host to Indiana State.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up