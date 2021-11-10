CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Hunter has double-double as Cal Baptist wins opener

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 1:59 AM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Chance Hunter had 18 points and 11 rebounds as California Baptist rolled past San Francisco State 87-65 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Reed Nottage added 16 points for the Lancers, while Daniel Akin chipped in 15. Akin also had seven rebounds.

Ty Rowell had 14 points for California Baptist (1-0).

Toby Okwuokei had 14 points for the Gators. Jalen Chandler added 10 points.

