HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » College Basketball » Hunter carries Furman past…

Hunter carries Furman past South Carolina Upstate 87-77

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 7:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Alex Hunter had a career-high 24 points as Furman topped South Carolina Upstate 87-77 on Saturday.

Hunter made 6 of 9 3-pointers. Jalen Slawson had 18 points for Furman (4-2). Marcus Foster added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Mike Bothwell had 11 points.

Nick Alves had 16 points for the Spartans (2-4). Jordan Gainey added 13 points. Dalvin White had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up