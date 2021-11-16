Hot-shooting Arizona runs over North Dakota State 97-45

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Christian Koloko had 16 points to lead five in double figures as Arizona routed North Dakota…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Christian Koloko had 16 points to lead five in double figures as Arizona routed North Dakota State 97-45 on Tuesday night.

Arizona (3-0) has won two in a row by more than 50 points for the first time since the 1920-21 season. The last time the Wildcats had two 50-point wins in a season was 1997-98.

Azuolas Tubelis and Bennedict Mathurin scored 15 points apiece for Arizona. Kerr Kriisa added 12 points and Oumar Ballo had 10. Mathurin and Kriisa combined for seven 3-pointers.

The Wildcats shot 51.5% from the floor and made nearly half of their 3-point attempts (13 of 27).

The Wildcats scored the first 11 points and built a 21-point halftime lead. They opened the second half with a 31-8 run and had a 44-point advantage with about 12 minutes remaining.

Jarius Cook scored 10 points for North Dakota State (2-2).

Arizona will play its next two games at Las Vegas in the Roman Main Event. The Bison return home for their next two.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.