Hofstra visits Richmond

Hofstra (1-3) vs. Richmond (2-2)

Robins Center, Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra and Richmond look to bounce back from losses. Hofstra fell short in a 69-67 game at Maryland on Friday. Richmond lost 73-70 to Drake on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERS: Richmond’s Tyler Burton has averaged 19.3 points and 7.5 rebounds while Grant Golden has put up 18.8 points and six rebounds. For the Pride, Zach Cooks has averaged 19.8 points while Aaron Estrada has put up 13 points and 6.8 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Golden has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Richmond field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has accounted for 24 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Spiders have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Pride. Richmond has 53 assists on 86 field goals (61.6 percent) over its past three games while Hofstra has assists on 46 of 78 field goals (59 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Richmond offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 21st-lowest rate in the country. The Hofstra defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 287th among Division I teams).

