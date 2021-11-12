CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Hill's free throws lift…

Hill’s free throws lift Presbyterian past VMI in OT, 73-72

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 10:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Winston Hill converted two free throws with six seconds left in overtime to lift Presbyterian past VMI, 73-72 on Friday night.

Rayshon Harrison hit back-to-back jumpers to pull the Blue Hose even at 63-63 and force overtime, then scored six straight points for Presbyterian to give them a 71-70 advantage with 1:19 left.

The win was the third straight in the all-time series for Presbyterian.

Harrison had a career-high 32 points and Hill had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Presbyterian (1-1). Kobe Stewart added eight rebounds.

Jake Stephens had 23 points, nine rebounds and six blocks for the Keydets (1-1). Kamdyn Curfman added 18 points. Sean Conway had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

presbyterian | vmi

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

State. Dept. CDO makes diversity top management priority under data strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up