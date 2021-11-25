THANKSGIVING NEWS: Macy's Thanksgiving Parade photos | 800 turkeys for families | Thanksgiving weather forecast | Meals for Afghan refugees | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » High Point takes on Chowan

High Point takes on Chowan

The Associated Press

November 25, 2021, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chowan vs. High Point (2-3)

Millis Center, High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The High Point Panthers are set to battle the Hawks of Division II Chowan. High Point lost 74-66 in overtime loss at home against Georgia State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: John-Michael Wright has averaged 20 points, four rebounds and 4.8 assists this year for High Point. Zach Austin is also a primary contributor, with 13.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: John-Michael Wright has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all High Point field goals over the last five games. John-Michael Wright has 33 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point went 2-3 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Panthers offense put up 74.2 points per contest across those five contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden picks women of color to lead White House budget office

DoD's long-delayed household goods moving contract faces yet another protest

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

Airmen awaiting COVID vaccination exemptions must stay at current orders

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up