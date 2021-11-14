CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Higgins leads CS Bakersfield past Life Pacific 85-60

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 2:51 AM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Kaleb Higgins had 17 points as Cal State Bakersfield romped past Life Pacific 85-60 on Saturday night.

Justin Edler-Davis had 15 points for Cal State Bakersfield (1-1). Justin McCall added 14 points. Shaun Williams had six assists.

Pedro Leal-Cruz had 12 points for the Warriors. He also had seven turnovers but only one assist.

