HBU pays visit to Denver

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 5:31 PM

Houston Baptist (1-2) vs. Denver (2-3)

Hamilton Gymnasium, Denver; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist and Denver look to bounce back from losses. Houston Baptist fell 73-39 at Texas A&M in its last outing. Denver lost 69-67 to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Denver’s KJ Hunt has averaged 18.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while Jordan Johnson has put up 10.2 points. For the Huskies, Darius Lee has averaged 10.3 points and 8.7 rebounds while Za-Ontay Boothman has put up 10.7 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Hunt has had his hand in 48 percent of all Denver field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 19 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston Baptist as a team has made 11 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Southland teams.

