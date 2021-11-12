CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. pharmacy gives wrong COVID-19 dosage to kids | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holidays safer? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » HBU goes for first…

HBU goes for first win vs Barclay

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Barclay vs. Houston Baptist (0-1)

Sharp Gymnasium, Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Baptist Huskies will be taking on the Bears of Barclay. Houston Baptist lost 92-48 at Texas in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston Baptist went 0-7 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Huskies offense put up 65.7 points per contest in those seven games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Obituary: Alan Paller

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

USPS outlines $8B infrastructure investment in 2022 as sign of 'bright future'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up