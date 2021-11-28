HBU battles Southwestern Adventist

Southwestern Adventist vs. Houston Baptist (1-4) Sharp Gymnasium, Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Baptist Huskies are…

Southwestern Adventist vs. Houston Baptist (1-4)

Sharp Gymnasium, Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Baptist Huskies are set to battle the Knights of NAIA program Southwestern Adventist. Houston Baptist lost 57-40 at Oklahoma in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Darius Lee has averaged 8.6 points and 8.4 rebounds this year for Houston Baptist. Complementing Lee is Za-Ontay Boothman, who is averaging eight points per game.DOMINANT DARIUS: In five appearances this season, Houston Baptist’s Darius Lee has shot 39.5 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston Baptist went 0-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Huskies put up 65.7 points per matchup across those seven games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.