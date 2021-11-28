HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
HBU battles Southwestern Adventist

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 6:31 AM

Southwestern Adventist vs. Houston Baptist (1-4)

Sharp Gymnasium, Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Baptist Huskies are set to battle the Knights of NAIA program Southwestern Adventist. Houston Baptist lost 57-40 at Oklahoma in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Darius Lee has averaged 8.6 points and 8.4 rebounds this year for Houston Baptist. Complementing Lee is Za-Ontay Boothman, who is averaging eight points per game.DOMINANT DARIUS: In five appearances this season, Houston Baptist’s Darius Lee has shot 39.5 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston Baptist went 0-7 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Huskies put up 65.7 points per matchup across those seven games.

