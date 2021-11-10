CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Hawkins carries Howard past District of Columbia 87-59

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 12:52 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elijah Hawkins had 23 points as Howard romped past District of Columbia 87-59 on Tuesday night.

Deven Richmond had 14 points for Howard (1-0). Bryce Harris added 12 points and eight rebounds. Kyle Foster had 10 points.

Kenyon Stone had 22 points and six rebounds for the Firebirds. Jahmir Marable Williams added seven rebounds.

